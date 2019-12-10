Gwen Stefani Asks ‘The Voice’ Cameras to Cut Away After She Begins to Cry

Gwen Stefani asked the camera to cut away from her during Monday night’s live episode of The Voice because she began to cry during a powerful performance from one of the final eight contestants. Rose Short sang a moving rendition of “I Want to Know What Love Is,” which also left coach Kelly Clarkson in tears. Viewers at home were shocked by Stefani’s reaction to the song. When it came time for Stefani to comment on Short’s performance, she was so overcome that she asked The Voice’s team to “cut the cameras.”

“I’m not ready. Oh my God, I’m crying,” Stefani said as she tried to hide her face. “That was unbelievable. I’m so in awe of you. I’m so honored to work with you. Cut the cameras!”

As Stefani tried to shoo the cameras away from her, Clarkson gave her thoughts on Short’s performance.

“It was moving, that’s why you’re crying. you are a gift,” Clarkson said. “I don’t care what happens on this show, you are so blessed!”

Fans at home embraced Stefani’s show of emotion on The Voice.

Stefani also teared up while speaking with Entertainment Tonight before The Voice. She is now dating her fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton, and the two collaborated on the new song “Nobody But You.”

“Blake saved my life, everybody knows that,” Stefani told ET. “Like, we’re just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we’re just trying to savor every moment together, and just to be back on The Voice as well — not to change the subject — but working together again has been really fun, and I love being here and I love being with him.”

Shelton and Stefani have been dating for more than four years now. He has also spoken about how the relationship has made him a better person and helped his faith in God.

“I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life,” the country star told The Tennessean earlier this month. “The biggest part of that is just how [Stefani] came into my life and now our relationship. It’s just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn’t make sense. If you put God into it, everything that’s happened with us makes sense.”

“Nobody But You” will be included on Shelton’s next album, Fully Loaded: God’s County, which will be released on Friday.

The eight remaining singers on The Voice are Kat Hammock and Ricky Duran from Shelton’s team; Short from Team Gwen; sisters duo Hello Sunday and Jake Hoot from Clarkson’s team; and Katie Kadan, Will Breman and Marybeth Byrd from John Legend‘s team. New episodes air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

