‘Growing Up Chrisley’: Todd Chrisley a ‘Nervous Wreck’ When Savannah and Chase Leave Home

Savannah and Chase Chrisley are off to Los Angeles, and dad Todd couldn’t be more uneasy about his kids leaving the nest.

In Tuesday’s episode of Growing Up Chrisley, a new spinoff of Chrisley Knows Best, the older Chrisley kids finally took off on their trip west to seek their careers as a businesswoman and actor, leaving Todd “literally a nervous wreck.”

“I can’t even believe that they’ve talked us into this,” he told wife Julie. “They can’t even read a map!”

Chase and Savannah have three months to prove themselves to their parents, because Todd was concerned

But Nanny Faye, Todd’s mom, urged him to relax, telling him, “I don’t want y’all to be worried. I’m gonna be chaperoning on this trip.”

“That’s why we are worried, mama,” he snapped back.

Savannah chimed in, “It’s a straight shot to L.A., so we’re gonna be fine,” before struggling to put the SUV into drive.

The first few days of the trip ended up being a lot more eventful than Savannah and Chase had planned, with Nanny Faye convincing them to stop for a few hands of 21 at the casino and line dancing with what she hoped would be handsome cowboys.

“Nanny was supposed to be our chaperon and now we’re her chaperons,” Chase told the camera. “We gotta make sure she doesn’t gamble away her savings or wake up in a cowboy’s bed.”

While the troublesome trio made their way across the U.S., Todd was struggling with the sudden lack of chaos in the household, finding himself trying to snoop on the roadtrippers even on a date night with Julie.

“I’m gonna be nosy, because they are my kids,” he told her when confronted about his helicopter parenting. “I want to know what they’re doing!”

Julie joked, “We just got rid of them, give them a minute! Let them spread their wings a little bit.”

“I just know with mama, Chase and Savannah on the road unsupervised,” Todd told her, “it’s just a matter of time before we get a call that they’re in the back of a cop car.”

Bringing his attention back to her, she teased, “I’m sure you’ll be their first phone call.”

Growing Up Chrisley airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo credit: Instagram/Todd Chrisley