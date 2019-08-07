‘Growing Up Chrisley’: Savannah Chrisley Dishes on Wedding Planning With Fiance Nic Kerdiles Ahead of Season 2

Savannah Chrisley has a lot on her plate heading into Growing Up Chrisley Season 2, working on making life work with brother Chase Chrisley in Los Angeles while planning a wedding to fiancé Nic Kerdiles. Ahead of the USA Network show’s sophomore season premiering Tuesday the siblings opened up about what’s next for them in an interview with PEOPLE.

“I think that season 2 is a lot of just Savannah and I growing into our own people and figuring out exactly what we want to do going forward,” Chase told the outlet. “Obviously, as far as our careers go, and then secondly, as far as our personal lives go and trying to figure out how to navigate that world.”

For the 23-year-old, that means helping sister Savannah with some wedding planning after her husband-to-be, professional hockey player Nic Kerdiles, proposed on Christmas Eve last year.

“I’ve heard so much wedding talk, honestly I don’t want to see a white gown ever again,” Chase joked, earning from Savannah an indignant, “No you have not!”

“We’re taking our time when it comes to the wedding,” Savannah continued of planning the nuptials. “Obviously, it’s an engagement for a reason. You can figure things out and work together, get to know each other better. So we’re taking our time.”

Of course, the two noted, dad Todd Chrisley has made some serious efforts to shape the wedding planning as well.

“It’s my dad and Savannah’s wedding,” Chase chimed in. “Nic’s like, ‘So when’s the date?’ “

“Whatever I want, he’s good with,” Savannah added of Kerdiles’ interest in wedding planning. “I mean, I don’t think I would a bridezilla, but I probably will. I have my wedding dress picked out, I want a huge cake — there’s so many different things that I want. But dad and I were on the same page, so I think we’ll be good.”

Keeping their relationship strong is the result of serious love and communication, she noted: It’s not always the easiest, but it’s a work in progress. Communication is key and just having that respect for one another to know your boundaries and what you can and cannot do.”

Growing Up Chrisley returns to USA on Aug. 6 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images