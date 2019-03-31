‘Growing Up Chrisley’: Savannah and Chase Reveal Biggest Lesson They Learned Living Alone

Chase and Savannah Chrisley learned a lot about life during their first time living across the country from parents Todd and Julie on Growing Up Chrisley.

After striking out on their own in Los Angeles in the Chrisley Knows Best spinoff, premiering Tuesday, April 2 on USA, the siblings told Us Weekly they grew up a lot leaving Nashville.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“L.A is a lot. I loved it but I was ready to get home for sure,” Savannah, 21, told the outlet “There’s just a lot of pressure to feel like you have to act a certain way, look a certain way.”

They certainly didn’t have a lot of leeway to fail, with their father giving them three months to succeed in the City of Angels before cutting them off financially. With Savannah focusing on her business and Chase trying to get started with his acting career, the siblings had their work cut out for them.

“I was focusing on acting and trying to kind of get my foot in the door with that. That’s what I spent the majority of my three months on,” Chase, 22, explained. “I loved it, but it was way more work than I thought it was going to be!”

Even Savannah was shocked at her brother’s skill at acting!

“He did a performance and I was shocked. It was really good. I was proud of him,” she said. “I feel like he really could have a future in acting if he wanted to!”

After the three months were up, the two revealed they learned a lot when it comes to working and work ethic.

“I’ve learned is just, think long term,” Savannah said. “I think it’s just about being responsible and thinking, ‘OK, where do I wanna be 20 years down the road?’ You just have to be strategic about it; you just have to be smart and it may not be fun in the moment, but it’ll pay off at the end.”

As for if the Chrisley siblings have a future on the Golden Coast, the two admitted Nashville is “like a different planet” than L.A., but that they could possibly return in the future — separately, that is.

“Savannah got on to me more than my mom ever has,” Chase told the magazine, while Savannah griped, “Chase doesn’t do laundry, he leaves stuff out and he has all these random people back at the house. Chase would dirty up all of his towels and then come in my room and take mine. I put a lock on my door.”

Growing Up Chrisley premieres Tuesday, April 2, at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Photo credit: Caitlin Galo/NBCUniversal