‘Growing Up Chrisley’ Renewed for Second Season of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Spinoff

Savannah and Chase Chrisley are getting another chance at living out their L.A. dreams, with USA announcing Tuesday that Growing Up Chrisley will return for a second season this summer.

The Chrisley Knows Best spinoff, which chronicles Todd Chrisley’s two kids looking to pursue their dreams far from their Nashville home in Los Angeles, is expected to return in August with more “hilarious misadventures” of the brother-sister duo — and maybe even Nanny Faye.

With Savannah looking to start a beauty brand out west and Chase following his dreams to become an actor, the two have gotten themselves into some serious hijinks during the first season, making it one of the most DVR’d series on the network. With Savannah announcing her engagement to boyfriend Nic Kerdiles recently, Season 2 is sure to bring even more Chrisley antics.

Todd took to Instagram after the announcement to count his blessings and thank both the fans and USA for making a second season possible.

“God is good, ALWAYS,” he began. “So much gratitude for everyone that continues to believe in us as a family.”

He continued, “Thank you to [USA Network] for always being supportive and allowing us to be ‘Just Us.’ Thank you to [Chase] and [Savannah] for working so hard (44 weeks this year).”

Adding a thank you to wife Julie Chrisley for “holding it all together for us as a family,” son Grayson for “being such an amazing son and brother and Nanny Faye for “keeping us all on our toes,” Todd continued with a message to their haters.

“Thank you for every HATER that has lied about us,” he added, “reported false stories about us and that have tried to break us, we will always be grateful for you as you continue to motivate us. And most importantly, thank you God, without you nothing is possible.”

Savannah and Chase also shared the news, with the former pageant queen writing, “Thank you to all of our loving fans. This wouldn’t be possible without you!” and her brother thanking viewers for their “love and support!”

Growing Up Chrisley airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA, with Season 2 expected to premiere in August 2019.

Photo credit: USA