‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ Still Airing Despite Carter Oosterhouse Sexual Misconduct Scandal

The Great Christmas Light Fight will continue to air as usual despite the sexual assault allegations levied against co-host Carter Oosterhouse.

ABC confirmed to PEOPLE that the season finale will still air and not be affected by the accusations.

“The finale, which was taped earlier this year, will air as scheduled on Monday evening,” an ABC representative said.

The representative added that they had “no further information to share at this time.”

The allegations of sexual abuse did not occur on The Great Christmas Light Fight, which Oosterhouse hosts alongside Taniya Nayak. They date back to Oosterhouse’s HGTV series Carter Can, which began in 2007.

Kailey Kaminsky, a former Carter Can makeup artist, came forward with an account of sexual assault and harassment on Tuesday. She alleged that Oosterhouse harassed her to perform oral sex on him. Kaminsky says she gave in and performed the act after he allegedly threatened to have her fired.

“At that point, I was a nervous wreck. I was so worn down from his advances, so I did: that day, on that occasion,” she said. “It was the first time. Then thereafter it was almost every time we would shoot — 10 to 15 times he put me in this position.”

Oosterhouse, who also appeared on TLC’s Trading Spaces, claims the sexual acts were consensual, and he denied any wrongdoing.

“[I] had an intimate relationship with Kailey 9 years ago, and it was 100 percent mutual and consensual,” Oosterhouse said. “In no way did I ever feel, nor was it ever indicated to me, that Kailey was uncomfortable during our intimate relationship. I would have never done anything that I was not sure was mutually agreeable.”

Photo Credit: ABC / Byron Cohen