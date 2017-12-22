‘Great American Baking Show’ Season 3 Winner Revealed on Facebook

Following ABC‘s decision to pull The Great American Baking Show, the third season winner was unceremoniously announced on Facebook.

On Thursday, The Great American Baking Show announced Vallery Lomas winner of the show’s third, and possibly final, season. Lomas had continued to impress the judges with her cakes, donuts, and pommes until the remaining episodes of the season were ultimately pulled following an investigation into sexual misconduct accusations against judge Johnny Iuzzini.

Accusations against Iuzzini first arose in November when women who worked for him while at Jean-Georges alleged that he was known to touch female employees on the backside using kitchen utensils. They alleged that he would make light of the sexual misconduct.

Following the announcement of her victory, Lomas appeared in a Facebook Live video to address the incident, the subsequent pulling of future episodes, and her win.

“The show being pulled…was a small road bump,” Lomas continued. “If that’s something that I have to shoulder and the other contestants have to shoulder so that we can stand around this issue, and make sure that this is something that gets addressed and that women in this country and in our society have safe spaces, then that’s something we gladly bear.”

It is not yet known if The Great American Baking Show will return for a fourth season.