'Got Talent' Star Choi Sung-bong Has Died by Suicide, Police Say

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong, who placed second on Korea's Got Talent, has died in an apparent suicide, Seoul police confirmed Wednesday. Choi was found dead by police at his Yeoksam-dong district home in southern Seoul at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, according to South Korea wire service Yonthap, which was the first to report the news. He was 33.

Choi rose to fame in 2011 when he appeared on Korea's Got Talent, which aired on tvN. Choi's operatic performance of Ennio Morricone's "Nella Fantasia" not only impressed viewers, but also the show's judges, and he advanced to the finals. Choi ultimately came in second place by just 280 votes, and the YouTube video of his performance quickly went viral and was viewed over 21 million times. His performance earned praise from K-pop stars like BoA and Jung-Hwa Um, as well as Justin Bieber, who praised him on his Facebook page, writing, "This is awesome. Never say never, and good luck to this kid. Great story." Following his stint of Korea's Got Talent and his sudden stardom, Choi signed a record deal with Korean label Bong Bong Company and published a popular memoir about his inspiring journey from poverty to fame.

Choi stepped into controversy in 2021, though, when he announced that he was fighting multiple forms of cancer and launched a public fundraising campaign. The claim was later found to be a hoax, and, according to Deadline, the singer promised to make restitution to his supporters.

Yonhap reports that Seoul police concluded Choi took his own life due to "circumstances at his home" when his body was found. Police also cited a note shared to his YouTube channel the day before he died, which read, "I sincerely apologize to all who suffered from my foolish mistake." The note claimed all donations were returned.

Choi's death marks just the latest in a string of deaths by young Korean performers. In 2019, K-pop star Sulli was found dead in her home after experiencing a wave of cyberbullying. In April, South Korean singer Moonbin, a member of the popular K-pop band Astro and its sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha, was found dead, with authorities suspecting that he took his own life. Earlier this month, 29-year-old K-pop singer Haesoo died of a suspected suicide. The deaths have raised concern about the mental health of young people working in South Korea's entertainment industry.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.