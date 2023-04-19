ASTRO Member Moonbin Dead at 25: Police Suspect Suicide

Moonbin, a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, was found dead Wednesday evening at his home in Seoul. He was 25. His manager found him dead at his home around 8:10 pm on Wednesday, April 19, in Seoul's Gangnam district. "It appears that Moonbin took his own life," local police said in a statement by Yonhap News via People. They are currently awaiting the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of his death. Early April 20, his group's label Fantagio confirmed the passing of the singer and actor, born Moon Bin, in a statement on social media, as translated by Koreaboo.

"This is Fantagio. First, we apologize for having to convey this sorrowful and heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky. Although it cannot compare to the grief of the bereaved family that had to part with their beloved son and brother, his fellow artists and the staff here at Fantagio, who have been together with him for a long time, are also deeply mourning the departed amidst tremendous shock and sorrow. It pains us even more to have to convey this sudden news to the fans who have given their unsparing love and support to Moonbin.

"Because we know all too well just how unparalleled the departed [Moonbin] was in his love for his fans, whom he was constantly thinking of, the grief is all the more overwhelming. In order for the bereaved family, who has fallen into great sorrow due to this sudden tragedy, to be able to respectfully mourn the departed and say their goodbyes, we entreat you to please refrain from speculative or malicious reports. In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible, with family, close friends, and agency colleagues in attendance. Once again, we express our deep mourning as the departed walks his final path," read the statement.

Previously, Moonbin had worked as an actor and a child model before joining ASTRO in 2016. As a sextet, they had released three albums, including the 2022 album A Drive to the Starry Road, before Rocky left the group in March this year. As a member of the subgroup Moonbin & Sanha, the star was also part of a duo that has released three EPs on their own. He is survived by his family, including his sister Moon Sua, a member of the K-pop group Billie. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.