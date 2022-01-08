Gordon Ramsay’s Cruel Prank on His Daughter’s ‘Pathetic’ Boyfriend is Dad Mastery

Gordon Ramsay is a fearsome force in the kitchen, especially when the cameras roll on Hell’s Kitchen. But it turns out he can also be a bit of a terror regarding his daughter’s relationships. Ramsay detailed just what it looks like when his dad-mode activates during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I’m so naughty sometimes,” Ramsay tells the host. “I just want the girls to be looked after, and for them to look after each other.” He follows this by detailing “something really bad” he did to daughter Megan after her reunion with ex-boyfriend Byron. According to Ramsay, Byron needs to harden up a bit and stop being “pathetic.”

“He was OK to begin with,” Gordon said, adding that Byron is “a bit wet.” “You want a man to date your daughter, and he was just a little bit pathetic.” Leading Ramsay to tap his youngest daughter, Tilly, to give him Byron’s phone number and kick off a plot that left the young boyfriend shaking in his shoes.

“She gave me it and said, ‘Dad don’t do anything,’ and I said, ‘No, just give me. If anything’s wrong I need his number on my phone,’” Ramsay said. “So, I waited to find out when they were having dinner together and I FaceTimed him…I said, ‘Byron, it’s me. Not your future father in law, you little [bleep]!”

Megan quickly got the phone and ended the call, calling her “so rude” for doing that and cutting his chat short. “I was just in the middle of having a proper chat.” Having Gordon as a father-in-law or just a parental foil to your dating exploits has to be stressful as can be. And you certainly can’t get away with cooking a meal that graces the microwave with its presence.

Ramsay is doing his best to prepare his daughters for the world where he’s not able to pop in and roar at everybody. While messing with Megan was fun, he also has a lot of praise for his daughters. Tilly was a recent recipient of the celebrity chef’s praise. After being referred to as a “chubby little thing” by a radio host during her time on Strictly Come Dancing, Tilly lashed out on Instagram and earned some praise from daddy dearest.

“I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity, however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far,” the Ramsay daughter said. “Steve please feel free to voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance. It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative.”

Still, Ramsay isn’t perfect. While he shows off a big heart and expresses his love as a parent, he is still a target for criticism. Take his $500 New Year’s Eve offering that left many scratching their heads.