Chef Who Worked With Gordon Ramsay Dies After Being Attacked: Mussie Imnetu Was 41

The promising chef was one of several to suffer after a stabbing at Notting Hill Carnival.

Mussie Imnetu, a celebrated chef who worked around the world alongside Alain Ducasse, Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing, has died. According to BBC, Imnetu was allegedly attacked and found with a head injury while visiting the UK from Dubai. He was taken to the hospital after being found with his injury, passing days later in a west London hospital.

The alleged assault happened during the Notting Hill Carnival and was one of two deadly attacks at the close of August. In an unrelated case, Cher Maximen, 32, was stabbed in front of her daughter a day before Imnetu was allegedly attacked.

According to UPI, Imnetu's cause of death was the result of "catastrophic brain injuries and multiple heart attacks." London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the attacks "heartbreaking" and said the violence is "a betrayal of the values that Carnival was founded to celebrate."

Imnetu was originally from Eritrea and grew up in Sweden, with the BBC noting he soon spread out to London and New York. He was currently head chef at Arts Club Dubai and has served at London locations Club, Oblix at The Shard and The Savoy Grill.

31-year-old Omar Wilson had been charged with causing bodily harm with intent before Imnetu's passing, but will now be charged with his murder, according to the BBC. "Our investigation has progressed at pace and a man has been charged in connection with the attack," the police said.