Gordon Ramsay is proud of 19-year-old daughter Tilly Ramsay for shutting down body-shaming after LBC DJ Steve Allen called her “boring” and “chubby” while discussing her stint on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity MasterChef Australia. Allen is facing a possible investigation by broadcast regulator Ofcom after mocking Tilly’s dancing skills last week, saying, “She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking, I should imagine.”

Tilly responded to the comment on Instagram, calling out Allen for his nasty comments about her appearance. “I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity, however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far,” she wrote on Oct. 20. “Steve please feel free to voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance. It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative.”

While it isn’t the first time Tilly has encountered comments about her appearance and “definitely won’t be the last,” the teen asked people to remember “that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19.” Tilly continued she is “so grateful for all the amazing opportunities” she’s been given and understands being in the public eye comes with its own “repercussions,” but won’t “tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance.”

Gordon took to his own Instagram soon after to praise his daughter’s response. “She is 19 years of age for goodness sake – busting her arse off and attending university by Zoom and learning the most extraordinary moves with Nikita,” he said in a video. “I think it was a breath of fresh air, that level of standing up and saying, ‘We’re not going to tolerate that.’” Continuing that weight is a “very sensitive issue” for most people, he added, “It made me feel very proud that she stood up and said, ‘I’m not taking this.”