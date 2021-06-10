'Good Bones' Sets Season 6 Premiere Date at HGTV

✖

Good Bones is coming back for a brand new season of the HGTV show! The show starring mother-daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine is coming back for a seventh season on Tuesday, June 29 at 9 p.m. ET, the network announced Tuesday, promising exciting new renovations and family fun from the Two Chicks and a Hammer founders.

Starsiak Hawk and Laine are expanding their business this season as they buy more dilapidated properties in their hometown of Indianapolis to demo and renovate into stunning additions to the neighborhood. With Laine's semi-retirement firmly in place, the HGTV star is going head-on into her plans to do more landscaping, renovation and DIY projects herself, and Starsiak Hawk has her hands full taking on the family business solo with two young children at home.

"Renovating homes in Indianapolis is the best job in the world, and we're so fortunate to live out our passion every single day," said Starsiak Hawk in a statement. "It's incredible to see the revitalization in the neighborhoods we love and to know that we're playing a part in that." Laine added, "Being able to focus on the projects I'm most passionate about is such a joy. I'm ready for the freedom to explore what I love the most while continuing our work in the city we call home."

Starsiak Hawk and Laine are taking on an old, insect-infected house during the season premiere, attempting to turn it into a beautiful and chic home for a new family while retaining the home's original Victorian details as much as possible and showcasing a sentimental connection with the home's past owner. Later in the season, they'll be taking on houses that are almost unsalvagable in the Old Southside neighborhood, overhauling a cottage-style home in the Near Eastside community and taking on a massive renovation for a five-bedroom property in Fountain Square.

Laine gave a brief glimpse at some of the antics of what's to come on Instagram back in April, joking that things got "weird" during filming while sharing a photo of cast members Cory Miller and Austin Aynes shirtless and wearing overalls. "Let's just say demo day got weird," Laine wrote in the post, adding in the hashtags for the hilarious post that the new season "is coming." Good Bones returns to HGTV on Tuesday, June 29 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will also be available to stream on discovery+.