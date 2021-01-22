'Good Bones': What to Know About Interior Designer MJ Coyle on the HGTV Series

The world is very familiar with who the Good Bones mother-daughter team is, but the show's Head Interior Designer MJ Coyle remains a mystery. The star, who Mina Starsiak Hawk describes as "wildly talented," helps the team deliver dream homes for families on the show, but not much is known of his personal life. Starsiak Hawk spoke on their relationship with PopCulture.com, describing Coyle as the designer who understands their eclectic descriptions. “It used to be a designer that the network hired and provided for us that was out of state. [But] MJ is local — we’ve known him for a while, and he’s just wildly talented. It took about half a season for him to meld minds with mom and me,” she laughed. “We would give him a couple of words like, ‘This house is kindergarten chic,’ which means nothing to most people, [but] he would know exactly what we wanted, and find the things and make it, ‘kindergarten chic.’”

Married He's been married to his partner for two years. He captioned one of his recent Instagram posts telling the intimate story to his followers. "12/18/2017 under a giant Christmas tree in Quebec Andrew asked and I said oui!" he captioned the photos. "Then in shock, I drank about 100 cups of boozy hot coco."

Stands with Biden and Harris He stands with the Biden-Harris administration. He posted a photo of the new Vice President saying "The only way forward."

His dad was a vet His father was a veteran. Coyle shared a photo of his parents and shared a couple of his other titles such as "Architect, husband, artist."

Appeared on 'Rock the Block' With Mina Coyle assisted Starsiak Hawk on the HGTV series, Rock the Block, in 2019. The series found the Good Bones lead facing off against Leanne Ford, Jasmine Roth and Alison Victoria as they each try to add value to identical properties within four weeks and win a cash prize for the best home.

Bought a home with his husband in 2020 He and his husband bought a new home last year. "We walked in saw the amazing potential and giant sunny great room and said, yep this is it. A million meetings and headaches later we are in! We can't wait to start all of our renovations. You might even see it on tv,' he said.

His episode of 'Good Bones' in Season 5 In the sixth episode of Season 5, Coyle got the Good Bones treatment! After he and his husband Andrew bought their first home, Starsiak Hawk and mom Karen Laine help make his dream home a reality. Blending traditional and modern styles, Coyle worked hard to stay in budget for a gorgeous oasis!

Frequently collaborates with 'Good Bones' mom Karen Laine Coyle is often seen collaborating on several projects on Good Bones alongside the series' mom, Karen Laine. The two not only put their heads together on creative projects, but they also head out on mini adventures together for the show.