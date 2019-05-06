‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Shares Glimpse of ‘Messy, Perfect New World’ With Baby Jack

New mom and HGTV‘s Good Bones star, Mina Starsiak is giving fans a glimpse of her “messy, perfect new world” with a snapshot all too relatable for working moms.

In the photo shared to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Starsiak, who welcomed her first child with husband Stephen Hawk on Aug. 9, posted a photo of herself cuddled up with the 2-week-old infant while working on her laptop.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A little glimpse of my messy, perfect new world,” she wrote alongside an image that received thousands of likes and comments. “Hanging with my man, getting some work done when I can. Loving every second he’s snuggled on my chest.”

The 33-year-old Indianapolis native concluded the message with a hashtag for “work life balance” and teased that it was all “Jack’s world.”

Jack, whose full name is Jack Richard, is the first child for the couple, who tied the knot in June 2016. Starisak and her husband are also “parents” to three dogs, Sophie, Beatrice and Frank.

The new mom, who stars on the home renovation show, Good Bones with her own mother, Karen E. Laine, will be returning for a fourth season of the HGTV home renovation show set for 2019, and no doubt baby Jack will make an appearance.

Last week, proud grandmother and mother, Laine took to her own Instagram to share the first image of herself with young Jack.

“Such a tiny little bundle. Everyone is home and doing well,” the former defense attorney turned TV star captioned the photo of herself cradling her daughter’s first child.

The image garnered a slew of positive comments from fans, many congratulating her and calling Laine the “BGE,” which translates to “best grandma ever.”

While Starsiak manages the “work life balance” like a pro, it’s no secret she will have her mother helping every step of the way too. In an interview with the Indy Star from 2016, the two revealed they lived next door to one another and were not just mom and daughter, but “friends as well.”

Of course with a job like theirs comes tension though, and Starsiak explained that while they have the occasional falling out during the decision making process, they always find their way back to one another.

“I think we’re just getting back to the point where we like each other again,” Starsiak joked shortly after filming the first season. “In regular life we would go to our separate corners when we need a break, but when we’re filming it’s full time, five to six days a week, so there wasn’t time to go to our corners.”

“That’s the value of being mother and daughter though — she’s not going to lose me,” Laine added. “I’m always going to love her and think she’s awesome and have her back.”

Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cost Plus World Market