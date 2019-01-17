‘Good Bones’ Stars Tease Season 4 Return on HGTV

Good Bones hosts Mina Starsiak-Hawk and Karen E. Laine continued to tease the upcoming fourth season of their HGTV home improvement series on Twitter recently, posting a new set of photos with the hashtag, “SeasonFourIsComing.”

Talk about saving the best for last! This large Victorian beauty rounded out our 3rd season with it being our 13th home of the year. This house had so many features that were to die for. Which one was your favorite? #SeasonFourIsComing pic.twitter.com/t3OHMumXx7 — 2 Chicks & A Hammer (@TwoChicksIndy) June 27, 2018

The latest post came on June 27 when the show’s Twitter account posted photos from a Victorian house they worked on during the Season 3 season finale back on June 25.

The mother-daughter duo announced the show’s continuation two days prior, showing a quick video of them opening up a box with a big gold balloon in the shape of the number popping out, playing on Starsiak’s recent pregnancy.

Oh, baby! 👶🏻 We’re expecting… many more episodes! Good Bones season four coming your way soon! #season4iscoming pic.twitter.com/iat8LnGs9G — 2 Chicks & A Hammer (@TwoChicksIndy) June 25, 2018

Last week, Starsiak shared photos from her and husband Stephen Hawk’s beach vacation at the Kiawah Island gold resort in South Carolina. The snapshots gave fans a closer look at her baby bump, which she affectionately refers to as “Baby Hawk.”

“Baby Hawk is bustin’ a move today at the beach,” Starsiak wrote while posting a video of her baby giving a kick. “That’s where the booty is so looks like we’ve got a rump shaker! It’s the wildest; not sure I’ll ever get used to seeing this!”

Starsiak and Hawk first announced they were expecting in February, posting a fake movie poster titled Hawk Party of 6.

“[Stephen] and I are [super] excited to finally announce…. Baby Hawk coming 2018!!!!” she wrote in the poster’s caption. “We’re thrilled for this first baby journey and that we’re going to be able to share it all with YOU! Special episode of our forever home build for baby is in the works!!!! Stay tuned!!!”

While the gender hasn’t been revealed, Starsiak has noted in multiple posts that her due date is scheduled for August.

Upon hearing the news and helping surprise Laine with the announcement, HGTV officials put out a statement wishing the happy couple the best of luck.

“We wish them the best of everything,” the statement read. “And, we’ve already got a tiny silver hammer waiting for out newest little renovator!”