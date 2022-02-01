‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk and Her Team Break Big News of Next Endeavor

Mina Starsiak Hawk is branching out into a whole new endeavor! Monday, the Good Bones star and her team announced the launch of her brand new children’s collection, called Jack and Drew, available at Two Chicks District Co., open online or at its Indianapolis storefront.

“⁠So comfortable and affordable, the Jack and Drew collection features staple pieces in neutral colors and the softest fabrics, hand-picked by Mina,” the Two Chicks and a Hammer co-founder’s team wrote on Instagram. “No matter how busy life is, putting outfits together will be effortless.⁠” From toddler and youth sizing to nursery decor and more, this adorable new collection is perfect for any fan of the HGTV star.

The new brand was directly inspired by Starsiak Hawk’s two kids, 3-year-old son Jack and 1-year-old daughter Charlotte. “While creating the brand, Mina wanted something quick and simple, like the brand itself,” Starsiak Hawk’s team continued. “It came together perfectly from her son and daughter’s names; her daughter Charlotte’s middle name is Drew, and the two names together felt like the perfect combination.⁠”

Starsiak Hawk makes sure to stay busy, rehabbing homes in her hometown with her Two Chicks and a Hammer business, filming Good Bones for HGTV and keeping things cozy at Two Chicks District Co. In June 2020, the busy star opened up to PopCulture.com about her latest endeavor opening the District Co. storefront.

“We are so excited because we’ve been wanting to do this for about four years,” she said at the time. “June 20th is going to be our opening, and we have so much fun stuff. We want it to be where you can come in, and anyone can leave with something. We’ve got furniture, side tables, occasional chairs, rugs, toiletries, and bedding, but also really cool, candlesticks and vases, jewelry, and funny socks.”

She added just how perfect it was that everything came together, saying she was so proud of her company’s growth since Good Bones first launched. “It’s just been really cool to see what the company has turned into,” she continued. Starsiak Hawk’s mother, Karen Laine, added of the store, “The greatest compliment anybody could give is, ‘Oh, this feels like home,’ because what we want is for people to walk in and touch things, and smell things, and feel at home, that’s the goal and I think they nailed it. I really do.”