Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Late Sister-in-Law While Celebrating 4-Month-Old Daughter

✖

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk took to social media this weekend to share a heartwarming tribute to her late sister-in-law Stefanie Hawk while marking the four-month birthday of her daughter, Charlotte "Charlie" Drew. Stefanie, who was the sister of her husband Steve Hawk, died suddenly in March 2020. While Saturday would have marked Stefanie's 32nd birthday, Steve also shared a tender tribute to Stefanie with a photo of his late sister holding her nephew, Jack Richard when he was a baby.

"Today is Charlie's 4 month birthday and also would have been Stef’s 32nd. Today is also the day, one year ago, that we found out we were pregnant with this little love," Starsiak Hawk wrote on Instagram, alongside a new photo of daughter, Charlie. She called her infant a "mini Steffie from head to toe." Although Charlie can never replace their family's loss, she "definitely has helped dull the sting," Starsiak Hawk wrote. "Love you girls both to the moon and back."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Starsiak Hawk (@mina_starsiak_hawk)

Steve called Stefanie a "bright soul, a really caring sister, and auntie." He was "incredibly happy" Stefanie got to spend time with Jack and learned Charlie was on the way during her last birthday. "So there will always be a connection even though she never got to meet Charlie," Steve wrote. "I'm so happy that my amazing wife and Stefanie had such a wonderful relationship. She was loved by everyone that knew her. Wherever she may be, I hope she’s getting [fire emojis]."

Starsiak announced Stefanie's unexpected death in March. The family has not released details of her death publicly. Earlier this month, Starsiak shared another tribute to Stefanie as she reflected on the changes her family has experienced in the past year. "Right as Covid hit hard, we lost Stef; way too young, far too soon for what I needed her for and far too soon for what my family needed her for," Starsiak wrote on Jan. 3. "She was a bright light for us in a time she herself didn’t see much light. Losing her parents, Rick and Sally, affected her deeply. It did all of us, but Stef in particular."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Hawk (@srhawk2003)

She included several photos with Stefanie, as well as an inspirational message she saved on her phone. She also noted how she always sees Stefanie when she looks at Charlotte. "Some days it makes me cry and some days it’s the bright light in a really s—y moment," she wrote. "Stef’s gone, but I see her every day... and for that, I am so grateful."

Starsiak stars in HGTV's Good Bones, which finished its fifth season in September. The series has been renewed for a sixth season, which will start in the summer. The series takes viewers behind the scenes of Starsiak's home renovation business, Two Chicks and a Hammer. This past summer, she and her mother, Karen Laine, opened the Two Chicks District Co. store in Indianapolis.