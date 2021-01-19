'Good Bones': Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals 6-Week Post-Op Selfie After Postpartum Tummy Tuck

✖

After giving birth to the couple's latest bundle of joy, Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk is flaunting her postpartum body for Instagram. Starsiak Hawk delivered the family's new baby girl Charlotte three months ago and went through another surgery shortly after to repair her stomach muscles. She also got a tummy tuck, some liposuction, after which she says doctors "took some of that fat and put it in this odd dent I have in my butt, lol." She also decided on small breast implants.

"6 weeks post op," she captioned the post. "Just had my shoot last week with @people and it felt nice just to be in real clothes again. They’ve got all the details and pics from throughout the process and crazy videos! I’ll share everything with you all! be kind; leave your judgment at home pretty please. Once I know when they’ll get everything out, I’ll post about an IG live to chat with you all! So stay tuned. @peko_md crushed it!!!" She went on to also share that she's not giving up the Instagram filters any time soon, if anything just to add a little something extra on top of her spray tan.

The HGTV star opened up about her recent cosmetic surgery in another post, telling people how excited she was to eventually reveal her new look. "Ok guys! I did it! It's done, but I wanted to take some time to myself before sharing. And I am HYPE!" she began a lengthy caption. "I don't feel like I have a new body; I feel like I am myself again & I feel strong." Starsiak Hawk thanked all of her fans that have remained supportive of her throughout this journey and encouraged women not to be "each other's harshest critics" and "do what makes you feel happy, strong, loved.... whatever that looks like. And own it."

She also shared with her followers her immediate symptoms following the procedure. "The first two days I thought I was going to die," she said. "The following week or so on pain meds I thought I was super woman....bc I was on pain meds. Once I stopped those, everything evened out after that and off pain meds I could more accurately assess what I could and couldn't do."