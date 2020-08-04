'Good Bones': Mina Starsiak Hawk's Son Jack Makes a New Friend During Renovation in Exclusive Clip

✖

Good Bones stars Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine are back at it with another renovation in tonight's all-new episode of the beloved HGTV series that finds that pair building the dream home of head design assistant at Two Chicks & a Hammer, MJ Coyle. But while the mother-daughter duo work to blend traditional and modern styles for Coyle and his husband, Starsiak Hawk's son is paying a visit to the construction site and making a new friend in the exclusive clip for PopCulture.com.

In the episode, "MJ's Dream Home" airing Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV, Starsiak Hawk and Laine work to make Coyle's dreams a reality. But it's the 35-year-old designer's infant son, Jack, who frequents the Good Bones construction sites that cause a bit of a distraction for the team as he makes a furry new friend in Coyle's pet cat, Moose. Combining the adorableness of kitties with smiley babies, it's a moment that will melt the heart of any viewer!

With Jack all bundled up and in grandma Laine's arms, she asks the toddler if he sees the kitty tucked away in the corner, asking Coyle for the name of the orange furry cat. Revealing to her that the cat's name is Moose, Starsiak Hawk quips how it's "short for pamplemousse," to which he responds the kitty is a "little grapefruit."

As Starsiak Hawk brings Moose over to Jack, the toddler's expression turns from curious to cuddly as he begins petting the cat and hugging him. With grandma laughing as Starsiak Hawk watches in awe, the scene cuts to an offside interview with Laine talking about her grandson to Coyle. "The only thing tougher than getting work done when Jack is around is when Jack is around, and he's hugging a cat," Laine said.

Season 5 of the HGTV series, which is on pace to deliver the highest-rated season for the network, has taken a very personal turn for the mother-daughter team. Sharing more intimate moments in their lives between Laine's retirement to Starsiak Hawk's emotional IVF journey (which resulted in a second pregnancy), the Hoosier told PopCulture.com this June she is happy fans will see another side of their family — especially as Jack makes more appearances.

"I really like it! Obviously, Jack's a character," she laughed with PopCulture. "The production team is his second family; he's grown up around them. He likes to go places with me and being in the scenes, and he's just a ham. Until he's old enough to be like, 'No, I don't want to go to work with you today.' 'Cool. Then you don't have to go.'"

Starsiak Hawk adds how it's nice having husband Steve involved with the show too. "He knows, I worked really hard and he tells me all the time how proud he is of me," she said, further adding how her husband had no idea of the scope of shooting a series until he was on set of the show during its debut season. "That was the first time [Steve] said to me like, 'Oh, okay, I really get what you do now. It's intense, it's weird, and it's a lot of hard work.' It's nice having that understanding. More on Steve's part — it's just nice having him around. When he's been good, we like each other. We're lucky," she laughed.

Good Bones airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. For all the latest on Mina and Karen, all your favorite HGTV shows and reality stars, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest and stay tuned for the freshest updates over at our Twitter.