'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Gushes Over Miranda Lambert After Country Star Follows Her on Social Media

Stars, they're just like us! Good Bones designer Mina Starsiak Hawk took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to fangirl over Miranda Lambert, sharing with followers how she feels "way cooler" after discovering the award-winning country singer-songwriter follows her on social media. In the Instagram Stories posted to her account with a series of three videos, Starsiak Hawk sat in the living room of her Indianapolis home with a smile on her face and the caption, "eeeeeek!"

"I don't know if any of you guys just watched the little [Instagram] live I did, but I've been doing a bunch of interviews 'cause of the kid's book launch, so I just did one with Sam Alex — he's out in Nashville, and does a lot of interviews obviously with a lot of country stars. He said Miranda Lambert is a fan of the show," the 36-year-old gushed. "So immediately when I get off Instagram, I go to her Instagram page to send her a message — and she follows me, which makes me feel really cool — way cooler than I felt 10 minutes ago."

(Photo: Mina Starsiak Hawk / @mina_starsiak_hawk)

Starsiak Hawk goes on to give Lambert a "shoutout," admitting she sent her a message and teasingly pleaded to "message me back — Yeah? Maybe?" While fans can only hope this is the start of a beautiful friendship or even a renovation crossover, similarly to Home Town's episode with Chris Stapleton, they will have to wait and see for an update of a potential collaboration. In the meantime, Starsiak Hawk's currently working on the sixth season of her hit HGTV reality renovation series alongside her mother, Karen Laine, and a new children's book out now.

In an exclusive with PopCulture last month, the multitalented TV personality, realtor and designer explained how her debut children's book, Built Together, celebrates the diversity of what family a family looks like today. Admitting it was inspired by having two children of her own with her husband Steve, she adds a lot of it also had to deal with the dynamics of her own "crazy" family.

"Obviously, having kids is a big part of the inspiration. I read so many kids' books... so, I thought it'd be fun to write one. It's the things that I know, which is non-traditional family and construction, and put them together in this cute way," she said in our series PopCulture @Home, adding how the playfully vibrant book was written before her youngest child, Charlie, was born. "But, it's that growing up, taking how our family is built and comparing it to how you build a house, like the tools you use."

Adding how the book is a "cute play" on what she knows when it comes to the family, dogs, neighbors and nanny, Starsiak Hawk reiterates the message is one about family being what you want it to be. "Less and less now, it's that traditional mom, dad, two-and-a-half kids," she said. "People seem to appreciate how open our family is about that. We're crazy. We all love each other. We figure it out."

As for Good Bones, fans of the series will have to wait until the summer for Season 6. The show, which delivered its highest-rated season for the network last year, is going to be a lot of "crazy" fun, according to the Hoosier. "Gosh, there's always crazy stuff and they just run together in my head. I'm like, 'Did the one that fell down air?' I think it did,'" Starsiak Hawk said, throwing it back to Season 5's episode "Cottage Collapse," which saw the renovation experts deal with a home that just fell over. "Cory buys a house, so, that's really exciting. It's his first home purchase and it's one of ours — and in our neighborhood, so, it's a really cute episode. That one's fun for sure."