'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Daughter Charlie Gets in on Halloween Fun With Cute Costumes

Mina Starsiak Hawk's newborn daughter, Charlie might just be a month-old but the infant is reveling in some Halloween fun with two adorable costumes. In a post shared with her brand, Two Chicks & a Hammer's Instagram on Saturday afternoon, Starsiak Hawk's team revealed a sweet snapshot of Charlie decked out in two costumes — a skeleton or a pumpkin. Asking fans what they think the little sweetie should wear out tonight, they flooded the comments section with a number of takes.

"Happy Halloween! Have fun, be safe, and stay spooky!" the account wrote alongside a ghost emoji. "We hope you enjoy Charlie's costume changes for her very first Halloween!! Which costume do you think she should wear tonight? Skeleton or Pumpkin?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Chicks and a Hammer 🐥🐥🔨 (@twochicksandahammer) on Oct 31, 2020 at 7:51am PDT

With the comments section flooded with a number of pumpkins as a confirmation of choice from fans, others thought both of them were too adorable. "They are both so cute!! I think she should wear the pumpkin one," one fan wrote, while another echoed the sentiment writing, "All cute, but I love the pumpkin costume best." Meanwhile, another chimed in how the "pumpkin brightens her up."

A few suggested the skeleton look was "too cute," whereas a few others suggested she couldn't "go wrong" with either pick. "I can't decide. She is soooooooo cute," another added. "Like her big brother." Others took note of Charlie's adorable spiky auburn hair, with one replying, "Her hair is magnificent" alongside a heart emoji, while another added: "Such a cutie. Love her 'happy hair'!"

Starsiak Hawk welcomed Charlie, also known as Charlotte, last month on Sept. 16 with husband Stephen Hawk. The HGTV personality, who stars on the home renovation series Good Bones alongside mother Karen Laine to revitalize Indy, took to Instagram to share the exciting news with several snapshots of her newborn daughter. Charlie joins the couple's 2-year-old toddler son, Jack Richard, and their two dogs, Frank and Sophie.

"She's here! Charlotte Drew Hawk" with a white heart emoji in the initial post. As shared in previous Instagram Stories from earlier in the morning, the reality TV star and her husband were waiting anxiously since arriving at the hospital at 7:30 a.m. ET, with the 35-year-old giving birth at 10:14 a.m.

The Indianapolis native's pregnancy journey has been chronicled on social media and this past season's Good Bones with the now mother-of-two sharing how hard it was to initially conceive after having first child, Jack in 2018. In an interview with PopCulture.com this past May ahead of the Season 5 premiere, Starsiak Hawk spoke exclusively about her IVF rounds and choosing to show such a personal side of her life on camera, admitting how "unless you've gone through it, it's just different."

When she started posting about her IVF journey, some of which included very emotional and challenging moments, the Hoosier received "mass quantities" of messages from fans and followers relating. "From women who were doing the same thing, or had a sister dealing with the same thing, our friends, and just how much they appreciated me, normalizing it a little bit," she said. "Because a lot of times you just hear about big A-list movie stars. So-and-so had an IVF, and this is their beautiful child — that's the story. It makes it sound way more simple than it is."

Good Bones airs on HGTV, check your local listings. Season 6 of the series will premiere in 2021. For the latest on Mina Starsiak Hawk, her mother Karen Laine and more, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest!