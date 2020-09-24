'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Shares Photo of Daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk With Granddaughter Charlie

✖

Good Bones star Karen Laine recently shared a sweet photo of her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk with Laine's new granddaughter, Charlotte "Charlie" Drew. In the photo, Hawk is seen holding little Charlie, who has a full head of hair and is wearing a white onesie. Starsiak Hawk is shown gazing down lovingly at her new bundle of joy.

In the post caption, Laine wrote, "Charlie is perfect, just like Jack. Thanks to Mina and Steve for making another baby for me." She also added a hashtag for "chick fluff hair." Starsiak Hawk and her husband, Steve Hawk, welcomed Charlie into the world on Sept. 16. The pair also have an older son, Jack Richard, who is two years old. According to PEOPLE, the couple arrived at the hospital at 7:30 a.m. ET, with Starsiak Hawk giving birth to Charlie at 10:14 a.m. The outlet went on to report that was born weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches long.

In May, Starsiak Hawk sat down for an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com — ahead of the Good Bones Season 5 premiere — and spoke about choosing to show her IVF journey on camera. She explained that, "unless you've gone through it, it's just different." Starsiak Hawk went on to say, "Going through it, I was like, 'This is crazy.' All this stuff you have to do, all the stress, then the hormones you inject into your body, which is take it to a whole 'nother level."

"It just felt like something that because it is so personal, not a lot of people share and I really have no boundaries," Starsiak Hawk also told PopCulture.com. "To me, it was like anything else that I film on camera — our demo day or cute videos of Jack. This is just what I'm going to do."

After she began sharing a little about her story on social media, Starsiak Hawk said she began to get tons of messages from women who were experiencing the same thing. "From women who were doing the same thing, or had a sister dealing with the same thing, our friends, and just how much they appreciated me, normalizing it a little bit,"she shared.