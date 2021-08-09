'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Celebrates 'Wild, Little Man' Jack With Sweet Birthday Post

✖

One of Good Bones’ youngest stars is celebrating his third birthday today and proud mama, Mina Starsiak Hawk is honoring her “wild little man” with a heartfelt post. Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, the 36-year-old mom of two posted a number of snapshots from Jack’s birthday party over the weekend alongside a caption, writing her “sweet, sweet boy is 3.”

“I can’t believe how [Steve] and I have raised such a funny, loving and wild little man,” the HGTV star wrote. We’re on a roll. So far so good! Happy Birthday, My Love.” Sharing images from their outdoor celebration over the weekend among the likes of Jack hitting a piñata, munching snacks with his younger sister Charlie, dozing off on the family room couch and even a throwback to the hospital room where he was born, Aug. 9, 2018, the post garnered a number of birthday wishes from fans around the world.

Starsiak Hawk’s husband Steve also posted several snapshots to his own Instagram including an image of Jack’s birthday cake decorated with a dinosaur, while encouraging fans in Indianapolis to hit up Moist Cake Co. in Carmel. In another post shared to his account, Steve wrote a birthday message alongside several, fun, hilarious photos with his toddler son, writing: “Happy 3rd Birthday Jack Richard. Such a sweet-hearted, fun, polite, kind soul that entertains us and keeps us on our toes. We can’t wait to watch you grow and do special things.”

While in conversation with PopCulture.com earlier this summer ahead of the Good Bones Season 6 premiere on HGTV, Starsiak Hawk said most humbly how she is blessed to have her two little ones, Jack and Charlie, by her side every step of the way amid the pandemic. Though, they are still finding their way around some normalcy.

“It’s nice that we're starting to get a better handle on everything, so they can be out and about more. Every time we leave the driveway, no matter where we’re going, Jack says, ‘Me home now?’ I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. We’re going to have to get you in super socialized.’” Further sharing at the time how he was about to turn three, Starsiak Hawk said a “big chunk of his life” was just hanging out with her neighbor’s kids, so “it's nice to get out.”

This past winter while promoting her children’s book Built Together, Starsiak Hawk echoed similar sentiments to PopCulture of how she and her family had been really lucky during the pandemic, especially as she and Steve found a natural rhythm. “It’s obviously so different for everyone. Steve started working from home before a lot of people did because he does sales and drives around,” she said, revealing how Jack was constantly clinging to him every second he could get. Starsiak Hawk further admits “we’ve been really lucky,” thanks to the help of their live-in nanny Hannah Vaughn, who they have had since Jack was six months old. “She really is what makes the wheels keep spinning.”

Good Bones airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.