‘Golden Bachelor’ Alum Kathy Swarts Shares Videos From Facelift

Kathy Swarts, a contestant from the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, has taken to social media to document her recent cosmetic surgery experience. The 71-year-old reality TV star underwent a lower facelift and CO2 laser treatment, sharing her post-operative journey with fans through a series of candid Instagram videos.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Swarts posted her first update following the procedure. In a joint post with her former castmate and close friend Susan Noles, Swarts appeared with her head wrapped in bandages, offering her initial thoughts on the surgery. “But look, it wasn’t bad,” Swarts commented. “My ear hurts a little. I’m a little burnt here, but it really wasn’t that bad.”

Noles, 67, who has been by Swarts’ side throughout the recovery process, playfully interjected, “— Yet. The CO2 burns will just begin starting getting red…” Despite this, Swarts maintained an optimistic outlook, stating, “I’m going to think positively, guys. In a few days, I’m going to be as good as new.”

In a follow-up video posted the next morning, less than 24 hours after her surgery, Swarts appeared with noticeable swelling and bandages while seated at a table in her robe. She humorously captioned the post, “Halloween costume early! Who am I?” before thanking her plastic surgeon, Dr. Joseph Danyo.

Swarts continued to provide updates on her condition, noting, “It’s not too bad, the pain’s not too bad.” However, she did mention two challenges she was facing: “Two things are a problem. I’m having trouble talking, which for me is a problem. And secondly, is this what they mean by the morning-after pill?” she joked.

The decision to share her cosmetic surgery experience so openly appears to be Swarts’ way of addressing speculation about her appearance. In one of her videos, she directly addressed her followers, saying, “And guess what, for all of you out there who say, ‘Kathy has done something, she’s not telling the truth,’ now you know I am telling the truth. I have done something.”

Swarts’ transparency about her procedure has drawn parallels to other reality TV personalities who have been open about their cosmetic enhancements. For instance, Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County underwent a similar procedure, including a brow lift and CO2 laser peel, in September 2024.

The posts not only showcased Swarts’ recovery but also highlighted the strong friendship that has developed between her and Noles since their time on The Golden Bachelor. The pair, who did not win Gerry Turner’s heart on the show, have maintained a close bond, with Noles taking on a caretaker role during Swarts’ recovery. In one video, Noles playfully remarked, “Here’s my patient. She better listen because now I’ve got to go get her prescription drugs.”

Their friendship has been well received by fans of the show, with many expressing their delight at seeing the bond between the two women. One follower commented, “Went on the show for a man and came out with best friends,” while another added, “It’s so heartwarming to think two of my favs ended up BFFs… I would rather have some friendships with gals like you.”

The duo’s popularity has extended beyond their time on the reality show. Swarts and Noles now co-host the Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour podcast, which launched on March 28. New episodes of the podcast are released weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays, giving fans regular doses of the women’s humor and insights.

As Swarts continues to recover, she has been joined by other Golden Bachelor alums, including Nancy Hulkower, further demonstrating the lasting connections formed during the show.