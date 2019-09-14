‘Gold Rush’ Season 10: Discovery Unveils Wild First Look Trailer (Exclusive)

Gold Rush is less than a month away from the premiere of its groundbreaking 10th season, and everyone is ready to get back in the action. The beloved Discovery series is set to roll out new episodes starting with a two-hour premiere Friday, Oct. 11.

The action-packed series brings back Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Rick Ness for another season of hard work, drama and lots of gold. Will they walk away with a fortune or go home empty-handed? The Season 10 trailer, released exclusively by PopCulture.com, shows the mine bosses ready to take on the arduous task.

“I always knew I wanted to be a gold miner. Ever since my grandpa taught me how,” Parker says at the start of the epic promo, celebrating 10 years of the series.

“For years now I’ve gone gold mining on my own,” Rick also says on voiceover, as footage of him operating a massive truck over rough terrains.

“There’s gold out there,” Tony says. “And we’re going to find it.”

The clip also teased the drama ahead in Season 10, including mechanical problems and tensions within the crew.

“We’re gonna have to buddy up somehow,” Tony can be seen telling Parker after the video hints at drama ahead.

“Tell me one good reason I shouldn’t tell you to go f—k yourself,” Parker responds Tony in the tense moment.

The trailer then shows footage from several action-packed moments, including a plane seemingly landing wrong, a big forest fire and a big truck driving over the camera.

“Are you prepared to change Parker?” Another crew member tells the mine boss before he is seen sighing in frustration at the end of the clip.

As previously reported, the miners will be off to a troubling start this season when a “major crisis” strikes the Yukon after the water permits fail to come through as the price of gold spikes, bringing with it a big group of miners searching for their own treasure. With possible bankruptcy and families on the line, this might be the show’s most high-pressured season yet.

Gold Rush Season 10 will kick off with a two-hour season premiere Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

The series is produced for Discovery Channel by Raw Television, where Dimitri Doganis, James Bates, Mike Gamson, and Tom Sheahan are executive producers and Carter Smith is co-executive producer. For Discovery Channel, Carter Figueroa is executive producer and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.