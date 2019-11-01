‘Girls Next Door’ Stars Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison Reached out to Playboy’s Hugh Hefner in Halloween Seance

Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison say they contacted their ex, Hugh Hefner, on the other side. The Girls Next Door star opened up in a new interview with TMZ about getting help from Ghost Adventures star Patti Negri to contact the late Playboy creator in a séance held at Madison’s home. Madison and Hefner had a rocky end to their long-term relationship, though Marquardt said the experience provided some closure.

“It was really fun,” Marquardt told the outlet in a new interview. “We seem to have made contact with different spirits. We were using the dowsing rods and they were telling us that there were different presences there, so I think we were successful.”

“We didn’t have anything crazy happen like, there wasn’t curtains falling in the win or chandeliers falling, anything like that,” she added. “We did it at Holly’s out because it’s haunted, she’ll have weird things happen at night. She’ll be sleeping and, the door will creak open on its own.

“She hears things falling and breaking in the middle of the night, so she’ll get up and nothing is out of place,” she continued.

Marquardt also shared one time she was over at Madison’s home to check out the paranormal happenings, with her “ghost-hunting kit” and she remembered seeing the deadbolt on one of the doors close on its own.

She then elaborated on the séance they performed to try and find Hefner so Madison could get closure on their relationship.

“They were very close for many, many years,” Marquardt told reporters. “I think, at the end, I think she just needed to get her side of the story out… I don’t think she has hard feelings towards him, I think she just wanted people to be realistic about how she saw living at the mansion.”

The interviewer then asked her about how Madison felt about the group doing the ceremony at her house to try and summon her ex’s spirit.

“She was totally O.K. with it, and she’s happy to know that he comes and checks on her, and she feels like, she does still have a connection with him. So, she’s happy about it,” Marquardt added.

Hefner passed away on September 27, 2017, at the age of 91.

“Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones,” Playboy confirmed in a statement at the time. “He was 91 years old.“