Gigi Hadid Reportedly Spotted on Date With Tyler Cameron From ‘The Bachelorette’

Looks like coming in as the runner-up on The Bachelorette has its perks after all. Tyler Cameron fell just short of winning over Hannah Brown’s heart as she picked Jed Wyatt in the finale. It was later revealed in the final episode that Brown and Wyatt called off their engagement, eventually leading to Brown asking Cameron on a date after the fallout.

However, it looks like Cameron has some other suitors out there, none bigger than Gigi Hadid. The two were spotted out on the town in Brooklyn on what appears to be a date.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This comes on the heels of Hadid and Cameron following each other on Instagram. Hadid sent out a post of her followers list which showed Tyler the Creator crossed out and underneath was Tyler Cameron’s name circled with Hadid writing, “Love Tyler the Creator but not important [right now]!”

Gigi and Tyler are currently on a date. Interesting. (@hannamordekai) pic.twitter.com/r94kTgMZnA — The Morning Toast (@themorningtoast) August 5, 2019

Me hearing Tyler C and Gigi Hadid are together in Brooklyn right now (via @RealitySteve) #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/pF1G8k6duH — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) August 5, 2019

Fans of The Bachelorette fell in love with Cameron for his humor, humility and his overall interaction with his followers throughout the season’s run on social media. One user tweeted, “Don’t settle for a Luke P when you deserve a Tyler C.” Another fan sent out a tweet that included one of Tyler’s most memorable moments, an interaction with Brown in which he spoke extremely highly about her.

“You were wearing all white, and you looked Heaven-sent. You looked like an angel. I pray to God that you’re my angel, you know? And later on, you held it down with all of us. You stood there and fought. You had this look, where you were all business and I thought, ‘That’s what I want. I want that.’ You’re going to have kids, and things that you have to stand up for and fight for. Where did this fighter come from? Because I adore it.”

Gigi Hadid & Tyler went on a date today and i am HERE FOR IT 🙌🏼 #TYLERISNOTA2NDCHOICE — kendra (@kendrahrah) August 5, 2019

If Hadid has anything to say, she’s going to be doing all she can to have Cameron speak like that to her.

Cameron is from Jupiter, Florida. The 26-year-old is a general contractor as well as a model. He has his MBA from Florida Atlantic University. He even played college football, and despite going undrafted, did get an invite in 2017 to the Baltimore Ravens training camp. A shoulder injury derailed his football hopes.

Hadid is two years younger than Cameron and resides in Los Angeles.