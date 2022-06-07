Former 'Ghost Hunters' Mustafa Gatollari and Brandon Alvis Unveil First Teaser for New Series

✖

Former Ghost Hunters stars Mustafa Gatollari and Brandon Alvis are launching a brand new series, and the teaser already shows some of their most eerie moments yet. Haunted Discoveries features 8 brand-new investigations that fans of the paranormal genre will love. While it's still not clear when or where the show will premiere, it's clear that it will be must-see TV.

Haunted Discoveries published a trailer for its first season on Monday, June 7, along with an apology for the delay. The show does not seem to have finalized its release plan yet – either on TV or on streaming services – but production is well underway. The team even revealed that it will begin filming Season 2 in the fall. Meanwhile, Gatollari and Alvis issued a statement on this new project and where they hope to take it.

We wish we could debut the first 8 cases of 'Haunted Discoveries' today, but for now, we hope this teaser trailer gives some insight into this ground-breaking docu-series that made everyone on the team love the paranormal even more. Oh, and we start filming Season 2 this fall. 👻 pic.twitter.com/h8bwEqrtHF — Haunted Discoveries (@HauntedDiscover) June 7, 2022

"This experience is surreal for us: we've been developing this concept for years. We pitched it. Created it. Re-created it. Re-re-created it. Produced it. Scheduled it," the duo said. "Interviewed countless paranormal enthusiasts and location owners. Did mountains of research, disproving/corroborating facts, uncovering shocking finds, and then got the chance to test all of our work in the field."

"The results were astounding," they continued. "So astounding that we're not only happy to announce the show's new trailer today, but we'll be conducting 12 more investigations for Haunted Discoveries season 2 starting this fall! We will have plenty of cases for everyone to binge once we can officially announce where you all can watch it. Stay tuned for more teasers and info in the upcoming months. And thank you for being on this ride with us. We cannot wait to show you what we found. Let's push the field forward, together."

Ghost Hunters aired on Syfy from 2004 to 2016 in the U.S., and it was revived on A&E from 2019 to 2021. Gatollari were researchers and investigators on the show from 2019 to 2020, with Alvis focusing specifically on the technological side of things. However, it's clear that they intend to push the genre of paranormal investigative TV even further with Haunted Discoveries.

Several direct spinoffs of Ghost Hunters have found success over the last two decades, including Ghost Hunters International, UFO Hunters, Ghost Hunters Academy, Kindred Spirits and Ghost Nation. Ghost Hunters itself has also found a second life in the age of streaming. It is available now on Hulu, SlingTV, FuboTV and The Roku Channel. Stay tuned for updates on Haunted Discoveries as they become available.