Gabrielle Union Throws Shade at Simon Cowell After NBC, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Releases Statement

Gabrielle Union threw more shade NBC‘s way after the network, Simon Cowell‘s Syco and Fremantle Media released a new joint statement on her firing from America’s Got Talent. NBC announced early last week that Union and Julianne Hough will not be coming back for another season on the reality competition series. Union reportedly voiced concerns about a “toxic” work environment behind the scenes throughout the season.

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” the new statement, released on Sunday, reads. “We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

Moments after that statement was released, Union retweeted culture writer Joelle Monique, who suggested that anything less than a “solid,” three-part apology is “covering your own a—.” Monique included a GIF of Oprah Winfrey saying, “I will not accept that.”

“This! This! AND THIIISSSSSSS!!!!!!” Union added to Monique’s tweet.

After NBC announced Union and Hough would not be coming back to America’s Got Talent last week, LoveBScott and Variety reported that Union was fired after she complained to producers about jokes she thought were insensitive, including a racist joke from Jay Leno. It was also reported that Union received a note from producers that her hairstyles were “too black.” On another occasion, Union complained about Cowell smoking indoors, but producers reportedly told her nothing could be done about it.

“America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show,” NBC said in a different statement last week, reports The Blast. “The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT‘s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

Following the reports and voices of support from her Hollywood colleagues, Union thanked everyone on Wednesday.

“So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever,” she tweeted.

As for Hough, who also reportedly received notes about her appearance, she said she was looking forward to continue working with NBC. The peacock network will be airing Holidays With The Houghs and she plans to appear in the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center show.

“I had a wonderful time on America’s Got Talent, I loved working with the cast, crew and producers. I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC,” Hough said in her own statement. “I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

