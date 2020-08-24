Former ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Thinks Kids Are In Danger With Her Mom

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans‘ children were recently placed in the care of her mother, Barbara Evans, but the reality star has shared that she doesn’t feel her kids are safe in their current situation.

According to TMZ, Jenelle believes the risk is due to her brother, Colin, who has been involved in at least eight police interactions since February. Police records show that Colin has called police to report possible break-ins, trespassers and stalkers at his home. He also claimed that someone had been putting chemicals in his water.

In addition, a woman reported that Colin had approached her while she was taking photos in the woods and accused her of photographing him and his home. Police advised him “to leave people alone.”

Jenelle and husband David Eason lost custody of their children after Eason shot and killed the family’s French bulldog, Nugget, after the dog allegedly bit their daughter. Jenelle and Eason share 2-year-old daughter Ensley and Jenelle shares 5-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith. Jenelle’s son from a previous relationship, 9-year-old Jace, was already under Barbara’s care, and E! News reports that Eason’s daughter Maryssa is in the custody of her mother, Whitney Johnson.

“Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first,” Barbara told the outlet.

Jenelle and Eason are currently attempting to regain custody of their kids and are due in court on Monday, July 1 for custody hearings.

Over the weekend, Jenelle celebrated Kaiser’s fifth birthday, with the reality star and her husband making the trip to Griffith’s mother’s house for the pool party. Along with Kaiser, Barbara brought Jace and Ensley to the bash.

TMZ reports that the party was an unsupervised visit for Jenelle and her children, and it’s unclear whether her and Eason’s presence violates rules set by the court in regards to time spent with their kids.

After the party, Jenelle posted a slideshow of photos from the day, including snaps of Kaiser, Ensley and Eason, Kaiser driving a small motorized truck with some assistance from Jace and the group celebrating with a Scooby Doo-themed birthday cake.

“Can’t believe you are 5 already!” she wrote in her caption. “You might be getting older but you’re still my baby. [Mommas Boy] [Happy Birthday].”

