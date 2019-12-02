Former ‘Teen Mom’ Bristol Palin Reveals Son Has Been Hospitalized in New Video

Bristol Palin revealed on Monday that her son, Tripp, was recently hospitalized and shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story of the 10-year-old in a hospital bed and revealing that he had a fractured tibia.

“Mother of the year: ‘be tough, no complaining’…to fractured tibia,” she wrote. “(eating humble pie y’all).”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I like your shirt,” she told him in the clip before panning the camera down to his left leg, which had a large bruise near the ankle. A second clip saw Tripp back in his street clothes with a cast on his leg and foot. “Am I the worst mom in the world?” Palin asked her son, who shook his head with a laugh.

“What did you do on a broken tibia?” she asked, to which Tripp sheepishly replied, “Rode dirt bikes for three days.”

“What else did you do?” his mom inquired. “Go shot ducks,” he said.

“You’re pretty tough, bud,” Palin told him. “All good, huh?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bristol Palin (@bsmp2) on Dec 1, 2019 at 6:37pm PST

Palin shares Tripp with ex Levi Johnston, and she’s also mom to daughters Sailor Grace, 3, and Atlee Bay, 2, who she shares with ex-husband Dakota Meyer. Palin and Meyer had chronicled their tense relationship on Teen Mom OG, but Palin announced in May that she would be leaving the MTV reality show. The couple had married in June 2016 and Meyer filed for divorce in February 2018. Palin shared on Instagram in August that the divorce proceedings had been finalized.

The 29-year-old appeared to make things Instagram official with reported new boyfriend Janson Moore in November when she shared an Instagram photo of the two at a Texas A&M football game, which she captioned with a heart-eyed emoji. Moore shared the same photo captioned with “James 1:17,” a Bible passage that reads, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bristol Palin (@bsmp2) on Nov 16, 2019 at 5:32pm PST

“Okeyyyy,” Palin’s mom, Sarah Palin, commented on her daughter’s post.

Moore’s Instagram bio shares that he was previously a quarterback for Texas A&M and now lives in Austin.

Photo Credit: Getty / Astrid Stawiarz