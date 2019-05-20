Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Posts New Photo of Son Amid Dog Killing Case

Although her children have been removed from her care following the shooting death of her dog, former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is continuing to post about them on social media.

The MTV reality star alum, who was booted from the network earlier this month amid the ongoing fallout from the death of her dog, took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate a major milestone for one of her youngest children: 4-year-old son Kaiser, who graduated from Pre-K.

“Guess who’s graduating from Pre-K soon?!” Evans captioned the photo of her son in his cap and gown.

The toddler, whom Evans shares with Nathan Griffith, was removed from the North Carolina home that she shares with husband David Eason on Friday, May 10, along with her 9-year-old son Jace.

“Kaiser was taken away Friday without my consent, before Mother’s Day, and I have been in touch with my lawyer pertaining this matter,” Evans confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly. “Kaiser was taken from his daycare by his grandmother [Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris] with no notice or call to me. CPS told Doris to take Kaiser without my consent and still have no legal paperwork signed by the judge stating my kids are taken from me.”

Days later, Evans and Eason’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa were also removed by Child Protective Services and are now believed to be in the care of Eason’s mother.

The CPS intervention comes just weeks after Eason confessed to shooting and killing the family’s French bulldog Nugget after the dog nipped at Ensley. According to sources, the incident, which left a faint red mark on the toddler’s cheek, threw Eason into a fit of rage that saw him beating the dog before shooting and killing it.

Although Eason has not yet faced charges, the backlash to his actions have been swift. Both Eason and Evans have faced harsh criticism from fellow Teen Mom stars as well as fans, and MTV recently announced that Evans would no longer be a part of the reality TV series.

The couple is now focusing their efforts on getting their children back in their custody, something that could be an uphill battle. Although they appeared in court on Thursday, May 16, they left without their children.

Legal experts who spoke to Radar Online that it could take years before they are allowed full and unsupervised custody of their children, and that if the parents do not take matters “seriously,” their children could eventually be “taken away from them permanently.”