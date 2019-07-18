Former ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Winston Hines Joins ‘Love Island’

Love Island is welcoming a familiar face for Big Brother fans into the villa. Tuesday’s new episode of the CBS dating competition series will introduce thresh face to the islanders, sure to bring drama to the established couple’s on the show. Fans of Big Brother will remember Hines as a contestant from last year’s season of the CBS reality competition series.

Ahead of his travels to Fiji, Hines took to Instagram to let fans know of his upcoming appearance on the CBS series.

“Studying up before I walk into the @loveislandusa villa… a special shoutout to my boss for allowing me to keep my job and have this experience!” Hines wrote in the caption of a new photo of himself, reading Aziz Ansari’s “Modern Romance” on Monday.

“Now it’s time to find a girl, and she #mustlovedogs,” he added. The medical sales representative from Somerset, Kentucky had previously said in his social media he hoped to find a “dog mom” for his best friend and pet dog, Dixie, who he frequently shares photos with on Instagram.

Fans of the television personality, who was the third evicted houseguest during Big Brother 20, took to the comments section to wish him luck on his new gig.

“They are all going to ditch their current dudes so fast,” BB20 fan-favorite contestant Tyler Crispen wrote in the comments section.

“Good luck partner! Bring yourself a love partner back home!!” one fan commented.

“Find the truest, dog lover and hope you find your meant to be,” another user wrote.

“This is hilarious! Can’t believe you are going ha ha this is awesome! Be sure and post the dates it will be on tv! Congratulations again!” another fan wrote.

Hines’ close friends and Big Brother 20 alum Brett Robinson also sent his congratulations Hines on his own Instagram post, also teasing the possibility he might be popping up in Fiji later in the season.

When a fan commented when it would be Robinson’s turn to find love on the CBS series, he responded with the zipped lips emoji and sunglasses emoji.

Love Island is currently underway in Fiji, featuring a dozen singles looking for love. With twists, competitions and new islanders arriving almost daily, the reality series has captured much attention on social media.

The show airs weekdays at 8 p.m. ET.