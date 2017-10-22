Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Ties the Knot

Another Bachelor contestant has once again proved you don’t need a reality show to find true love. Whitney Bischoff is now married to sales manager Ricky Angel.

The couple tied the knot at the Wequassett Resort on Cape Cod, PEOPLE reported on Saturday. The 32-year-old Bischoff, who now works as a fertility nurse, had “My Old Kentucky Home” played as she walked down the aisle as a reference to her Southern roots.

Bischoff’s dress was designed by Audrey Grant Bridal. Her bouquet included a Stargazer lily, a tribute to her late mother Carol. The guests included former Bachelor co-stars Kaitlyn Bristowe, Evan Bass, Carly Waddell and Shawn Booth.

She met the 31-year-old Angel, a sales manager, in 2015 after using the dating site Bumble.

“As soon as I met Ricky, I knew,” Bischoff told People. “I was in a very raw emotional state after my breakup. And I could be myself with him. I didn’t feel like I needed to put on a facade. I felt back to normal. It was a very refreshing feeling.”

She continued, “I’ve always wanted to get married. I was scared for a while that I wouldn’t be able to find that. But I have absolutely no regrets. Everything happens for a reason. And I’m so happy.”

Bischoff was engaged to Chris Soules, a former Bachelorette contestant who was the star of The Bachelor Season 19. They split in May 2015.

“Whitney Bischoff and Chris Soules have mutually and amicably decided to end their engagement,” a rep for the couple told E! News at the time. “They part with nothing but respect and admiration for one another and will continue to be supportive friends. They wish to thank everyone who has supported them through this journey.”

Today, Soules is in the middle of a legal battle in his home state of Iowa. He was arrested in April for leaving the scene of a deadly crash. His lawyers sought to have the criminal charge dismissed as unconstitutional, but the state’s attorneys are seeking to overrule the motion, The Des Moines Register reported Friday.