‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Jenelle Evans Slammed for ‘Insensitive’ Post Following Florida School Shooting

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are in deep trouble with fans after posting a photo of the Teen Mom 2 personality shooting a gun just hours after a tragic Florida school shooting killed 17 people.

Hours after news broke Wednesday that a gunman had murdered 17 people and injured many more, Eason posted on Twitter and Instagram a photo of his wife, clad in leather, taking aim with a rifle.

“My babes a bad ass babe! Happy Valentine’s Day!” he captioned the photo with hashtags like, “target practice” and “safety first.”

Many of the couple’s followers were shocked that Eason would post something celebrating the use of guns so soon after the shooting.

“Shooting guns … just after a shooting in Florida,” one fan tweeted in response. “Good timing [thumbs down emoji].”

“I love y’all but come on!!!!!!! 17 KIDS KILLED TODAY IN A SCHOOL SHOOTING AND THIS IS WHAT YOU POST???!!!” another commented. “Pro gun/anti gun, this is insensitive at best [shake my head].”

“Yeah, let’s not post this today,” another said.

Another piled on, “This is so insensitive. I’m blown away but how clueless you are.”

Emotions are running high after the shooting, which was the third deadliest school shooting in recent U.S. history.

One student named Alex recalled to 7 News Miami watching her teacher be gunned down.

“We heard the fire alarm for the second time that day, which was weird,” she said. “We left the classroom, which [my teacher] locked the door, so we could leave, and when people were halfway down the stairwell, it just stopped. The alarm stopped, and we heard gunshots coming from the first floor, the second floor. People were running upstairs. We all got upstairs and into the classroom, and when he tried to unlock the door, me and a couple other people ran in, and as he was closing the door, he was actually shot and killed right there.”

Alex said she and other students watched as the gunman walked past.

“The door was left open the whole time, so as [the gunman] walked by, the door was open,” Alex said. “He could have walked in at any time. We just had to be as quiet as possible.”

Cristina Vega, another student, said she was shocked when she realized her teacher was shot.

“I heard him get shot. I was like, ‘Oh, no. They’re out for cold blood,’” Vega said. “When the policemen busted down the door, we all started going outside with our hands up, and they yelled at us. They’re like, ‘Don’t look to the side. Look straight ahead.’ I did a little glance. I saw they pushed a kid up here and put a mat over him, and then I saw the teacher over there. I didn’t know it was my teacher until people started telling me about it.”

Vega said returning to the school will be extremely difficult.

“I don’t want to come back to this school,” she said. “I can’t go up the stairs because up the stairs there was just trails of blood. Our teacher, right there in the corner. You just see the bullet and the blood on the wall.”

