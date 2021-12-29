‘Floribama Shore’ Star Candace Rice Gives Update After Son’s Birth at 24 Weeks

Floribama Shore star Candace Rice have given fans an update on her newborn son, after delivering the baby at only 24 Weeks. Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star shared a photo of herself, and offered her feelings on celebrating her birthday at such a trying time. “This birthday hits a little different cause I had a baby 4 days ago that I cannot see or hold and have been an emotional wreck, but God is good,” she began her post.

“I thank you all for the positive messages, prayers, for the outpouring of love, for the reminder of who Christ is and how big He is. My prayers are heard. Your prayers are heard. And today I’m so thankful,” Rice continued. “Sending love to you all. Praying for all the mommas, papas and families out there.” In response, many of Rice’s friends, fans, and followers have posted loving and supportive comments. “Happy Birthday my love!!! Praying for your family constantly. I love you! Wish I could give you a hug (even though we both hate hugs),” wrote fellow Floribama Shore. “Happy birthday boo ! Sending you love and hugs. Stay encouraged and trust that GOD has it all under control,” added actress Da’Vonne Rogers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Dec. 23, Rice shared some professional pregnancy photos in an Instagram post, revealing that she “didn’t want to post these yet” but felt obligated to after going into pre-term labor. “Dr. Tosha Muse in addition to all the wonderful doctors & nurses have been doing all they can to keep baby Maxwell Michael Hardy inside the womb as long as possible,” she added. “It’s wayyyy too early for him to enter.”

Rice later added, “This pregnancy has sat my busy body behind down. Now I’m officially on bed rest for the remainder of my pregnancy and will be in the hospital for the remainder of the year in isolation thanks to COVID. Take it easy mommy-to-bes. I don’t care what you think you have to do, the only thing you actually HAVE to do is let that baby bake, stress-free in peace.”

Finally, in an Instagram post on Christmas day, Rice revealed that her baby had been born. “Merry Christmas everyone! Maxwell Michael Hardy arrived at 2:30am. We have a Christmas baby and another Capricorn!” she exclaimed, alongside a photo of the newborn. “He’s so strong! Currently in Nicu and hopefully I can take him home in a few months. I’m asking for prayers now, more than ever for my little man. He’s so small, but so aware. I cannot wait to hold him. Please keep the development of baby Maxwell in your family prayers today as you gather with family & friends.”