'Floribama Shore' Season 4 Production Suspended After Positive COVID-19 Test

MTV's reality show Floribama Shore is on hold after a member of the production team tested positive for the coronavirus. The show's fourth season has not been formally announced, but production was already underway at Lake Havasu, Arizona. The production will be on hold for two weeks while the cast and crew are under quarantine, Deadline reports.

After the crew member tested positive, the cast and crew will quarantine for two weeks, as series producer 495 Productions follows local and federal COVID-19 safety requirements. The series has been a hit for MTV since it began in 2017, with its third season airing in November 2019. The first two seasons were filmed at Panama City Beach, Florida, while Season 3 was filmed at St. Pete Beach, near Tampa and St. Petersburg. The show's stars are Kirk Medas, Candace Rice, Nilsa Prowant, Gus Smyrnios, Kortni Gilson, Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, and Aimee Hall. MTV has not set a premiere date for Season 4.

Floribama Shore is the latest reality show forced to stop production due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bravo was forced to put The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 on hold after someone linked to the products tested positive, a source told PEOPLE. The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Family Karma, and The Real Housewives of New York City have all been forced to pause production due to positive tests this fall.

The coronavirus pandemic has continued to only worsen in the fall. On Friday, the U.S. recorded 205,557 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data. That is about three weeks after the country saw the first day with 100,000 cases on Nov. 4, notes USA Today. More than 13.1 million cases and over 265,000 deaths have been recorded in the U.S. over the course of the pandemic. Worldwide, there are over 61.9 million cases and 1.4 million deaths.

In Arizona, where Floribama Shore is being filmed, the state reported over 4,100 new coronavirus cases and 36 new deaths on Saturday, reports the Arizona Republic. The wave has put increased pressure on the state's hospitals. "Our tool shows that we'll get above 125% of our licensed bed capacity starting about Dec. 4 and that we will continue that for some extended period of time, likely through mid-January," Dr. Marjorie Bessel, the chief clinical officer for Phoenix-based Banner Health, said in a briefing this week. "We're asking everybody to do something now. Please consider your mitigation that you are undertaking as an individual, as a family and with your friends."