‘Floribama Shore’ Renewed For Season 3 By MTV, New Location Revealed

Floribama Shore has been renewed for a third season on MTV, and this time it is moving to an all-new location.

Floribama Shore brought MTV viewers back into the night club lifestyle they love so much on reality TV, but this time much further south. According to a report by Deadline Hollywood, the show will try something new in Season 3, going from Panama City, Florida down to St. Petersburg.

The core cast will all be along for the ride — Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios. All seven will reunite down in Tampa Bay, fairly far from the Florida-Alabama border that gave the show its name.

Floribama Shore was conceived as a spinoff series of Jersey Shore, one of MTV’s most beloved properties from the last decade. It focused on a new distinctive region of youth culture on the beach, and delivered a similar product with a fresh flavor. It launched in 2017 with solid ratings, and its success carried over into Season 2.

Meanwhile, the show reignited interest in Jersey Shore and helped give rise to the series revival. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is how heading into its third season as well, and fans are more invested than ever in the G.T.L. lifestyle.

Floribama Shore fans are no less dedicated, and they celebrated the series renewal as soon as it was announced. On Twitter, many fans directed their friends to the news and posted about their excitement for what comes next.

The official Floribama Shore account has been teasing big news since last week, and many fans suspected it was a renewal announcement. The show posted pictures and looped videos of the cast together, and viewers braced themselves for the good news.

On Tuesday, the show’s account posted a video of a group chat between the cast filling up with messages. In the course of its conversation it made the news official.

“SEASON 3 BABY! ST PETE’S BEACH!!” wrote Gus in the clip.

The cast celebrated the news as well, re-posting the video and sharing GIFs, memes and general excitement for the upcoming season.

“Y’all say a prayer for us,” wrote Prowant, alongside a GIF of herself making a cross.

While Floribama Shore is leaving the location that is its namesake, the community may not miss them when they’re gone. On Facebook, local ABC News affiliate WMBB-TV shared the news with a snarky caption.

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” it read.

So far, there is no premiere date in place for Floribama Shore Season 3.