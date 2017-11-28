Reality

People Are Not Feeling the ‘Floribama Shore’ Bed Peeing Storyline

Floribama Shore kicked off its first season with the promised Triple B combo of “booze, babes, and the beach,” but threw in an extra “B” that grossed out a lot of viewers–bed-peeing.

The Jersey Shore spin-off chronicles the life of eight young people as they party away the summer in Panama City Beach.

Fans were particularly not into the storyline in which cast member Kortni Gilson is accused of peeing on roommate Candace Rice’s bed while blacked out drunk.

“We should get her a litter box or something,” cast member Gus Smyrnios jokes.

When she wakes up in the morning, Gilson says the spot on the rug is definitely not her pee, and has got to be a drink that spilled.

“I don’t pee the bed,” she said confidently, before the show cut away to hidden camera footage showing her clearly peeing on Rice’s bed.

First-time viewers found the storyline gross and not particularly funny.

In general, the show seemed to fall short for many.

Floribama Shore airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

