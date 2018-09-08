‘Flipping Out’ Star Jeff Lewis Alleges Friend and Co-Star Jenni Pulos Reported Him for Harassment

Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis confirmed rumors that he split from longtime collaborator and friend Jenni Pulos, and accused Pulos of reporting him to Bravo for alleged harassment.

On Thursday, PEOPLE reported that Pulos left Jeff Lewis Design a few months ago and the emotional moment was filmed for the upcoming season of Flipping Out. The two have not spoken since, sources told the magazine.

On Friday, Lewis confirmed the rumors in his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live.

“It’s true,” Lewis said, reports PEOPLE. “Jenni and I did have a fight which then resulted in a rift… I haven’t spoken to her in three months.”

Lewis said Pulos filed a report to Bravo and Flipping Out producer Authentic Entertainment for “abuse and victimization.” An investigation later cleared him of all charges, but Pulos “doubled down” Monday and reported him for wrongful termination, Lewis said. She also accused him of creating a “hostile working environment.”

“Her making this claim, it put my entire career in jeopardy. My family, my livelihood, everything,” Lewis continued, adding that he is sure Bravo will cancel the show.

“I just lost my job. I’m pretty sure of that,” Lewis said. “But I need to get in front of the story and I have to tell my side of the story. I’m a dead man walking, but I have to tell my story.”

The designer and house flipper said he would never harass someone who has been a friend for over 15 years, especially someone he later named godmother to his child.

Before Lewis’ radio show, sources told PEOPLE that Lewis, 48, and Pulos, 45, have run into differences that “just got too big to overcome.”

“They found fame together so there was always this thought that nothing could tear them apart, but that hasn’t been the case,” the source said. “They’ll never come back from this. It’s over.”

One source said Pulos went on maternity leave after her second child Georgia Grace was born last year. When she returned, she found out her responsibilities were given to others. Lewis promoted her to another position, but she did not feel it was where she wanted to be professionally. She was not happy with how she was treated.

Another source said there was a “horrible fight” between the two, which eventually led to the two ending their personal friendship.

However, on Friday, Lewis said Pulos has not been working for Jeff Lewis Design for several years. Instead, she was employed by Bravo. Lewis went on to apologize to viewers for misleading them into thinking she was still working for the firm.

Lewis confirmed there was a big fight between the two in a car, but he still wanted to keep Pulos on the show. But with their personal friendship now over too, Lewis is sure Flipping Out has met the same fate.

“If you are looking for a reality star, I am officially out of work. I’m available,” Lewis told his radio listeners. “I’m pretty sure they’re not going to keep picking up Flipping Out if she’s not on the show. And she’s not on the show.”

Flipping Out‘s 11th season starts at 10:15 p.m. ET on Sept. 11 on Bravo.

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images