Tarek and Christina El Moussa Jokingly Tease They Want to Sometimes ‘Kill’ Each Other

Former couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa still have to see each other on a daily basis while filming their hit HGTV series Flip or Flop, but it does not mean they like each other all the time.

In their first interview since the split in 2017, the co-stars sat down with the TODAY Show and admitted there are times when they want to “kill” each other.

“Yeah, of course,” Christina jokingly told Today‘s Natalie Morales. “Maybe today might be one of them.”

“The question is, are there days when I don’t want to kill her?” Tarek added.

In reality though, there are some occasions where they do not get along at all, and other times where they do.

“It was up and down, up and down,” Tarek told TODAY of their decision to keep working together. “We shot the pilot (for Flip or Flop) in summer of ’11, series of ’12 — so we’ve been doing this a really long time. It’s part of who we are and what we do, and for us to just throw it all away just wasn’t worth it.”

Christina also said it was more important for the two to get along for their children, 8-year-old daughter Taylor and 3-year-old son Brayden.

“Most importantly, we have two amazing kids together,” Christina said. “So it’s just easier to work together and get along.”

During the interview, Tarek reluctantly said he approved of Ant Anstead, the British TV host Christina has been dating for a year. On Saturday, the couple secretly tied the knot.

“Yeah, he’s great,” Tarek told Morales with some trepidation. “He seems like a good guy. My kids seem to like him.”

As for getting in the dating game himself, Tarek said he does not see that happening any time soon. “I don’t think I’m going to have a relationship for quite some time,” he added.

Christina and Anstead celebrated their one-year anniversary as a couple in October. They also teased another TV show in a series of Instagram posts on Dec. 1, showing them driving around a parking lot in a three-wheel car.

Last week, they sparked engagement rumors by posting a celebratory photo on Instagram with Christina’s ring finger cropped out. A representative said they are not engaged, and where just celebrating the first day of filming a new show, Christina on the Coast.

While Christina is having fun with her now-husband, Tarek has said in past interviews that life post-divorce has not been easy for him.

“It was an awful process,” Tarek told Life & Style of the divorce in November. “[But it also] caused me to be a much better dad. My goal in life is to be the best dad possible because everything I do is going to affect them, and I want them to be awesome.”

He went on to explain that it is still important to make sure their children are no in the middle of any disagreements they may have.

“You could hate each other, but you never involve the kids, and you never ever use the kids to hurt the other person,” he said in November. “I want my kids to know that me and Mom are OK, we can do things together. I want to do Halloween, Christmas, Thanksgiving together because it’s still my family.”