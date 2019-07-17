‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Puts the Old FaceApp Filter on Son Crew, and the Result Is a Must-See

Everyone on social media seems to be having fun with the new FaceApp challenge, including Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines. The app offers a range of different looks among users, including a younger and older filter. Gaines not only used the older looking filter on her, but her husband Chip Gaines and their son Crew Gaines.

The 41-year-old shared a series of several photos using the trending app.

In one snapshot shared to her Instagram Stories, she mentioned that she’s going to encourage her husband to start wearing sunscreen.

Gaines used the app on Crew, using a crying emoji face to describe the hilarious photo that adds a few extra wrinkles to his face.

She then posted another one of him in overalls and added a little facial hair with some glasses.

In one of her photos, she joked about the fact that she and her husband were scaring the kids with the app.

“We’re having fun scaring the kids,” she captioned a photo of herself in the snow.

In another one she said, “I can’t stop.”

After showing fans how much fun she was having with the new trend, she admitted in her next post that she needed to give herself a little break.

“I had to step outside so I would stop making everyone look old,” she wrote using a photo from her backyard showing a pink flower in full bloom. “I tried to age this, but it didn’t work,” she added.

The Gaines family recently celebrated Crew’s first birthday with a sailing-theme.

“We had so much fun celebrating his first birthday at the farm and my favorite part was when he dove face first into his cake!” she mentioned to her fans via Instagram.

“This little boy is so joyful and so curious and is keeping us on our toes, and it has been so amazing to see him with his brothers and sisters,” the HGTV star continued. “The addition of Crew to our family has been the greatest gift.”

The couple also share Emmie Kay, 9; Duke, 10; Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 14.

That’s not the only thing they’ll be celebrating this year! She and Chip are launching their new TV network, set to debut in 2020, and they’re opening up a coffee shop called Magnolia Press — which is an addition to their bakery Magnolia Bakery.

The couple became fan favorites when they first debut on HGTV’s Fixer Upper back in May 2013. They were welcomed into the homes of millions across America until April 2018 when the Gaines family decided to step away and take more time for themselves.