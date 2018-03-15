Chip Gaines Shows off Dance Moves ‘You Can’t Unsee’

After Fixer Upper is over, Chip Gaines could have an interesting stint on Dancing with the Stars! The HGTV celeb showed off his questionable dance skills in an unaired scene from his design show on social media Tuesday.

“I learned some stuff from [Catherine Ballas] at [REFIT Revolution] that you can’t unsee,” the 43-year-old captioned a video on Instagram, “Unfortunately, ALL scenes were cut and possibly ‘scrubbed’ from existence for what ‘they’ refer to as ‘obvious reasons,’ BUT I was able to obtain a bootleg copy. Viewer discretion is advised!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gaines breaks it down with some silly dance moves to Bruno Mars in the clip, which was filmed at the exercise studio REFIT Revolution featured on the March 13 episode of Fixer Upper. Fans immediately filled the comment section with laughing face emojis and praises of his dance acumen.

“Bust a move Chip!” one fan commented.

“Lordy, Chip, you just put a big smile on my face,” another echoed.

Fans can smile now at the goofy dance video, but there will be tears aplenty soon enough when Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ popular TV series comes to an end at the end of this season.

The couple announced in September that season 5 of Fixer Upper would be the last.

Months later, the couple revealed that Joanna, 39, is pregnant with their fifth child, whom they announced last week would be a little boy.

“Alright, alright … if we’re going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation,” Chip captioned a video of his conversation with a little boy at the Tim Tebow Foundation’s golf weekend on March 7.

The pair are already parents to Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7.

Fixer Upper‘s final season is currently airing on HGTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @joannagaines