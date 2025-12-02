‘Fixer to Fabulous’: Jenny and Dave Marrs Tease ‘Emotional’ Season Return (Exclusive)

Get your tissues ready, because Fixer to Fabulous is coming back with an “emotional” new season.

Ahead of the HGTV series’ return Tuesday, Jenny and Dave Marrs opened up to PopCulture.com about the highly personal season premiere as they teased a season of incredible renovations and “powerful” stories.

“I feel like it’s just an emotional season,” Dave told PopCulture. “There were so many great stories, people, families that we were able to work with that have hard stories — have stories of going through a tough time. So to be able to come alongside them during that tough time and to be able to bring them some joy in their home renovation, it was powerful.”

(HGTV)

In the season premiere, the Marrs step in to rebuild and renovate the home of their son Luke’s preschool teacher and her five kids after it was “destroyed” in a tornado.

“For us, it became this challenge of — yes, we want to make sure their home is structurally sound and safe and all of those things, but we also want to surprise them and kind of go over the top for them,” Jenny explained. “Because we want them to come back and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is better than we could have imagined.’”

She continued, “We always want to do that, but for this family in particular, they had moved out after this incredibly traumatic thing happened, and then they’re coming back home. We especially wanted to surprise the kids and make it super fun and give them some fun spaces and fun rooms. And it was great.”

Later in the season, Jenny and Dave team up with Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a single mom of two kids, “and that one, we just cried the whole reveal,” Jenny teased.

“It was just awesome,” she continued. “She had worked so hard to get to this place and to have a home for her family and to raise her kids in and have stability — [it] was literally, truly life changing for her and her kids. So it was incredible that we got to be a part of it.”

(HGTV)

In another renovation, the Marrs surprise a family whose daughter is going through cancer treatment, giving them not only a beautiful new home, but also “some really special spaces to make memories and … recapture a little bit of the childhood innocence and joy that they’ve had to miss because of this hard, hard journey that they’re walking through.”

There are “some fun” projects coming this season as well, as Dave teased a “beautiful cabin” that he and Jenny had to almost completely redo, as there was a trailer home built into the house itself.

“I don’t know why anyone would do that, but it was there,” he joked, adding that the rebuild “was a challenge” unlike anything they’d ever done before, “but it was fun.”

Fixer to Fabulous returns with a new season on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.