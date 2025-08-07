HGTV Star Shares Update on Show After ‘Unexpected and Tragic Pivot’

Jenny Marrs, host of Fixer to Fabulous, reassured fans that the show will indeed be back for a seventh season in a few months.

She shared a photo of her, her co-star and husband Dave Marrs, and her family on her Instagram page this Tuesday teasing an “unexpected” story this season.

“Today was a very special reveal day. This project started many months ago and began as an exciting and super fun remodel for a friend who is like family,” she wrote. “It then took the most unexpected and tragic pivot we have ever experienced in our twenty years of building homes. But today? Today, there was joy.”

“I can’t wait to share the whole story and the whole project with you all. This one is all about beauty from ashes,” she continued.

Marrs said the seventh season doesn’t have an air date yet, but that the series will return “most likely this fall!”

The news is likely a relief to HGTV viewers, as the network cancelled a whopping seven shows in the last month or so. Shows cancelled included Married to Real Estate, Farmhouse Fixer, Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, and Battle on the Beach.

Seasons 1-6 of Fixer to Fabulous are streaming now on HBO Max.