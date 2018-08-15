First ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Trailer Shows Bigger, Messier Drama

Over the years, Bravo‘s Real Housewives franchise has tapped women from a number of different cities to display their dramatic and extravagant lives on screen, and the third season of The Real Housewives of Dallas will continue that tradition in classic form if the trailer is any indication.

Cast members Brandi Redmond, LeeAnne Locken, Stephanie Hollman, Cary Deuber, Kameron Westcott, and D’Andra Simmons are all returning, with no shortage of shouting matches between them, according to the preview clip.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Locken appears to have picked up meditation and even attempts to lead a few of the ladies in a session — which doesn’t seem to go too well — her previous tendencies seem to get the best of her more than a few times this season, as the trailer sees her aggressively poking her finger at Redmond’s chest as she delivers some harsh words.

Locken delivers what will likely be the season’s best line when she tells an unseen person, “I’m exhausted! My weave is exhausted; the panty-liner on my underwear is exhausted,” before getting into a screaming match with Simmons in the same outfit.

“Don’t put your f—ing finger in my g—— face,” Locken screams at her seemingly former friend.

Simmons also has a confrontation with her mom over the family business, and she later spars with Westcott, who she has been growing apart from.

“How dare you go near my family?” Westcott tells Simmons, as Simmons calls her a liar. “Is this how your mother yells at you?” Westcott asks her.

Westcott has also apparently mended her feud with Redmond, who reveals to the ladies that she is adopting a baby boy.

Redmond also confronts Locken about the fact that she and fiancé Rich have not yet set a wedding date, something Locken essentially tells her is none of her business.

Along with the drama, there’s also plenty of lighthearted moments ahead this season, including a group trip to Copenhagen, Westcott riding a mechanical bull and Deuber and her husband going skinny-dipping as the rest of the ladies look on.

The Real Housewives of Dallas premieres August 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Bravo