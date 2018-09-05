‘Dancing With the Stars’: Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy Revealed as First Pair for Season 27

Dancing With The Stars has announced Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy as the first official couple competing on the show’s 27th season.

The Facts of Life actress, who played Joanne “Jo” Palniaczek, and the pro dancer’s partnership was confirmed on Good Morning America Wednesday morning.

“He is awesome. He is the most amazing partner. More patience than anybody I know. And I’m so lucky,” McKeon said on GMA via video chat of Chmerkovskiy.

Chmerkovskiy also shared several photos and videos of his new partner to his Instagram Story. In one, he starts to sign the lyrics to the Facts of Life theme song to the 52-year-old before she runs away off-camera.

The show’s official social media channels also shared the exciting news. “It’s a beautiful fact of life – Nancy McKeon will take on the #DWTS ballroom with [Chmerkovskiy] for Season 27!” the caption read beneath the show’s Instagram selfie of the two.

Our first duo has been revealed! @iamValC‘s new partner is Nancy McKeon! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/0nxz1jaoyb — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 5, 2018

Fans were happy to learn of the pairing. “Yay! I loved her from Facts of Life. Nice pairing, super excited for you two,” one person commented.

“Yay!!! I’m voting every week for you two!!” another person said.

“Very cool! [Looking] forward to this upcoming season!” someone else wrote.

“Yayyy!!! Jo was my favorite FOL girl!” another wrote.

While no other celebrities have been confirmed, ABC previously announced the entire lineup of pro dancers, including Chmerkovskiy and his fiancée, Jenna Johnson, the reigning champion from last season’s special all-athletes event with Olympic skater Adam Rippon.

Chmerkovskiy, 32, last won in 2016 with Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, and also took home the Mirrorball Trophy in 2015 with Rumer Willis.

Along with power couple Chmerkovskiy and Johnson, other pros returning to the ballroom this season include Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvinstev, Keo Motsepe and Alan Bersten. Newcomer Brandon Armstrong, from the show’s troupe, will dance as a pro for the first time.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are returning as the competition’s judges.

Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.