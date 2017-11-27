Fergie Will Host New Music Competition Show ‘The Four’

Fergie has joined Fox’s new singing competition The Four: Battle for Stardom.

The Black Eyed Peas singer and solo act will be hosting the show, Entertainment Tonight reports, joining judges Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, and Charlie Walk.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am very excited and proud to be the host of The Four: Battle for Stardom. This is a unique and modern show format that I believe will set the standard for the next generation of singing competition series on TV,” she said in a statement. “I am looking forward to being by the contestants’ sides during what could be the most important performances of their lives. Along with these amazing panelists whom I know and love, I hope my experiences as a solo artist and as a member of The Black Eyed Peas can help guide them in their quest to make it in the music industry.”

The Four: Battle for Stardom was ordered to series in August. Unlike typical signing competitions, The Four will work backwards, with four finalists battling to keep their spot on the stage as they compete against newcomers. The singer left standing at the end of the six-episode competition will sign a deal with Republic Records through Universal Music Group.

The Four: Battle for Stardom on Thursday, Jan. at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.