‘Fear Factor: House of Fear’: Danielle and Ethan Grapple With Their Fear of Heights in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Fear Factor: House of Fear is all-new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Walk the Plank,” airing on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, “Everyone’s fuming after the disgusting pie-eating challenge, but it’s vegan Jayleen who wants revenge – and she’s ready to walk a 120-foot-high plank blindfolded to take her nemesis out!”

“The End Game serves up maggot-infested cheese and a painful obstacle course,” the logline continues. In the exclusive clip, contestants Danielle and Ethan try their hand at walking the planks blindfolded. While Ethan is doing well, Danielle is scared to start, so much so that Ethan nearly makes it to the edge before she starts to run, only to end up falling over, taking Ethan with her.

Walking on a plank is one thing, but doing it 120 feet in the air, blindfolded, right next to someone else doing the same thing. The fact that Ethan nearly made it to the edge before ultimately falling off as a result of Danielle falling off is terrible, but it just shows how difficult this challenge is. Who will win big from it is unknown, but if Danielle and Ethan were having trouble, it can be assumed they aren’t the only ones.

Hosted by Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, Fear Factor: House of Fear premiered on Jan. 11. It is the fourth iteration of the popular stunt/dare game show, which initially ran from 2001 to 2006 on NBC and was hosted by Joe Rogan. The new show is “bigger, bolder, and more daring” than ever before. “Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon,” reads the official synopsis. “Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!”

There is going to be a lot more to look forward to with Fear Factor: House of Fear. Check out the exclusive sneak peek above and watch a new episode on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, streaming the next day on Hulu, where all episodes are available.